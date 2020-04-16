The Dallas Morning News reports that Cinemark, the theater chain that includes that Colonel Glenn 18 is contemplating a reopening of theaters in July in hopes of benefitting from summer blockbusters.

In a call with investors, the company is reported to have said:

The company could widely reopen on July 1, with some restrictions for about three months, including empty seats between guests and limited hours. “We would not be in a scenario where we would be inclined to bring back everything day one,” Chief Financial Officer Sean Gamble said. “It would be more a dip-our-toe type of approach.”

Emphasis on “could.” And, if so:

Still, Cinemark will probably only allow theaters to be half full when audiences return. To space out customers, the chain plans to either halt advance sales of reserved seats or only sell every other seat in its auditoriums for indefinite period of time. Gamble said the company can still be profitable with social distancing rules because even in peak periods, its theaters are on average one-fifth to one-third full.

A large question, too, is how the public will feel about joining others in a movie theater.