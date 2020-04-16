Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s appointments today included three judicial seats and four members of the state Parks, Recreation and Travel Commission.

He named District Judge Mark Pate of Searcy to replace Judge Robert Edwards of Searcy as circuit judge in Division 2 of the 17th Judicial Circuit. He’ll serve through the end of this year. Pate was unopposed for election to the seat beginning next year.

Eric Kennedy of Des Arc, who was elected to succeed Pate as district judge next year, was appointed to fill that slot for the remainder of this year.

Also, Keith Caviness of Plainview was appointed a Yell County district judge to replace Carol Collins.

Appointees to the influential parks commission: Blair Allen of Little Rock, Bob Connell of Fairfield Bay, Molly Jackson of Blytheville and Mike Wilson of Little Rock, all for terms through January 2026. Wilson was a reappointment.