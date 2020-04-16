Advocates for the humane treatment of immigrants are cheering today because of Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder’s announcement will no longer participate (as he has enthusiastically since 2007) in the federal program to lock up immigration status offenders at every opportunity.

Thank coronavirus for something.

The program allows law officers to help out ICE and investigate the immigration status of minor offenders, even traffic violators. It’s an outrage. Washington County is not alone.

The sheriff’s news release:

The 287(g) program the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has participated in since 2007 is due for a contract renewal by April 30, 2020. I continue to believe it is a good program for the citizens of Washington County, but because of these unprecedented times, and the amount of time and energy we currently have dedicated to the COVID-19 pandemic, I have decided to suspend, indefinitely, our participation in the program. Once everything settles down, and our community returns to some sort of normalcy, my staff and I will re-evaluate. I appreciate your continued support of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.