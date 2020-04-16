LR COVID-19 TASK FORCE: All wearing masks.

How can hospitals and clinics in Little Rock safely open in Arkansas in the coming months? That was the question of the hour on Thursday before the Little Rock COVID-19 Task Force, which is comprised of the leaders of most of Little Rock’s major hospitals.

Governor Hutchinson formed a Medical Advisory Committee for Post-Peak COVID-19 Response earlier this week. Health Secretary Nate Smith chairs the committee. Dr. Steppe Mette, CEO of UAMS Medical Center, relayed to the Little Rock task force that Smith had told him that he would be providing preliminary recommendations to Hutchinson tomorrow regarding how health care providers could safely reopen. Smith said he “would be relying heavily on [the Little Rock COVID-19 Task Force] to form his opinions from an operational point of view on what he recommends to the governor,” Mette said.

All the members of the task force and guests wore masks during the meeting.

Mette reminded the group that the request from the state to cease elective procedures and elective care was based on three issues: to ensure the hospitals would have sufficient capacity to care for novel coronavirus patients, to conserve personal protective equipment and to protect patients, visitors and staff from the risk of transmission of the virus.

“We have plenty of capacity to take care of COVID-19 patients and that expected number continues to decrease,” he said. “We are in much better shape for PPE supplies and other resources, although not necessarily where we want to be, certainly if we want to open up to the same degree of care that we want to deliver as before. All of us have a better-refined understanding of how to protect patients, visitors and staff, though part of that … is really our ability to test.”

Jared Capouya, vice president for quality and safety at Arkansas Children’s Hospital, said another issue of concern was the “public perception that it’s not safe to come to our health care facilities.” He said the task force, city and state needed to take that into account moving forward.

Dr. Gerry Jones, chief medical officer for CHI St. Vincent, said, “If we look at what’s coming to our emergency rooms now, people are staying at home. People that had problems that they typically came to the emergency room for are staying home. We’re not going to see a rush to the door on the day that we began elective procedures. We’re going to have to find a way to reassure the public that we can keep them safe and keep our health-care staff safe.”

Jones said procedures involving “aerosolization” would require special consideration, but he said there’s no reason health care facilities couldn’t resume “screening mammograms and low-risk procedures like that.”

Dr. Amanda Novack, infectious disease specialist with Baptist Health, said expanded testing capacity was an important criteria for resuming normal operations.

Mette countered, “We have to choose carefully where testing is important. … The primary strategy has to be the continued approach to social distancing, universal masking and appropriate PPEs if we’re really talking about what is going to be the most effective way to protect our employees and caregivers.”

Novack responded that testing was only one component.

“The truth is, speaking as someone who is somewhat sort of independent of hospitals, is hospitals are not that safe at baseline,” she said. “There’s a lot of health-care-associated infections and injuries. We work very, very hard to prioritize safety and quality. But I think this has highlighted some places where, frankly, we’ve been able to get away without really strict standards. This has been a really great opportunity to raise the bar across the board, where’s there’s really great compliance among all health-care providers in things that improve patient safety.”

She said it would be important for health-care providers not to let up on that sort of strict adherence to basic safety measures.

“It’s actually not that hard to prevent transmission if you have really stringent standard precautions,” she said. “I tell my kids, it’s not cooties. It’s not magical. It’s not mysterious. We know how this is transmitted. If you have good PPE and excellent hand hygiene, then the risk of catching this in the hospital or spreading it in the hospital is relatively low. But that requires a lot of human beings to behave in a certain way.”

“Therein lies the rub,” Mette quipped.

St. Vincent’s Jones said he thought hospital staff would be captive audiences for messages about enhanced standards.

“We’ve got to recognize and make it clear to our staff that there’s not going to come a particular day that this is not a problem anymore,” he said. “We don’t have an effective vaccine and probably won’t for some time to come. The things that we have put in place are going to stay with us. We’ve had a lot of practice, and I think we can apply those, and in systematic and controlled fashion, began to ramp up to care for a broader spectrum of medical problems than we are right now.”

Capouya suggested a stair-step approach, where hospitals begin with certain procedures and expand from there. He said Children’s Hospital was already following that plan.

Novack said Baptist Health had also discussed a similar approach, starting with outpatient procedures involving patients at lower risk for serious coronavirus infections. “If there’s some flaw that we haven’t identified, we’re not just opening the floodgates, we do it in a very focused way where we can watch it unfold,” she said.

Mette said it was important that all hospitals continue their commitment to maintaining capacity for COVID-19 patients if the volume of cases begins to ramp up again.

While testing capacity continues to improve in Arkansas, Mette said that the number of people who come to UAMS to be screened continues to decline. He said it was under 100 people most days. “We’re starting to wonder whether it’s a viable thing,” he said. He did note that UAMS had successfully deployed a mobile testing van to areas around the state.

Stephanie Jackson, a spokeswoman for the city, and Dr. Dean Kumpuris, the at-large city director who chairs the task force, discussed providing targeted screening opportunities in areas south of Interstate 630.

Jackson also raised the possibility of a mass face-mask deployment to Little Rock residents. Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said the city was in touch with TY Garments about purchasing masks for donation.

Novack said it would be important to pair an educational campaign with mask give-outs. A dirty mask can do more harm than good, she said.