CNN has the document Donald Trump was to shares with the 50 governors in a phone call today and it would appear he’ll give them all the pleasure and all the guilt.

They’ll call the shots on reopening businesses after May 1, but:

States should have the “ability to quickly set up safe and efficient screening and testing sites,” the guidelines read, and “quickly and independently supply sufficient Personal Protective Equipment” in hospitals.

Sure. I mean what does the federal government have to do with anything?

The president outlines gradual “guidelines,” beginning with the suggestion that easing should begin after a 14-day decline in cases and should start with returning hospitals to pre-crisis operations. (Abortion clinics, too?)

The phased approach encourages all individuals to continue good hygiene practices like washing hands and to “strongly consider” using face coverings in public. And the document encourages employers to enact social distancing, temperature checks, testing and sanitation practices in their workplaces. In the first phase of reopening, the document suggests, schools that are currently closed should remain so. Large venues, including some restaurants, can operate under strict social distancing protocols. Gyms can open as long as they maintain social distancing guidelines, but bars should remain shuttered. The guidelines, meant to speed Trump’s goal of restarting a moribund economy, won’t be mandatory and the ultimate decisions on how and when to open will fall to individual governors, many of whom have already extended restrictions into May or banded into regional collectives that will determine their own reopening plans. The newest consortium was created in the Midwest on Thursday by Democratic and Republican governors.

But Trump, eager to see a return to normalcy for housebound Americans, wants to provide at least a framework for how places can reopen despite warnings from all corners that testing capacity for coronavirus is still too small.

He’ll talk about this at 5 p.m. at one of his campaign rally-style news conferences.

If this works, well, see, Trump showed governors the way. If not, well, it wasn’t his fault.