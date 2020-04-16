Permit me an I-told-you-so.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported this morning that Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, who’s running for governor in 2022, raised more than $214,000 in March for the campaign.

I reported last February that Griffin was overheard at a gym talking to “Doyle” — that would likely have been Republican Party chair Doyle Webb — about a lawsuit to challenge the state law that prevents candidates from raising money more than two years before an election.

In due course, a lawsuit was filed by Peggy Jones, a Little Rock Republican stalwart, shown in a photo with Griffin above.

Sadly, the federal court killed the good-government law. Incumbents are now even more favored in fund-raising then they already were. That decision became final March 3 and within hours, the money started pouring into Griffin’s campaign. During the course of the lawsuit, Jones said she was interested specifically in helping Republican Sen. Mark Johnson of rural Pulaski County and unnamed others.

The D-G report notes that the maximum $5,600 in contributions rolled into the Griffin account from Murphy Oil, Dillard, Rockefeller and Bank of the Ozarks moneybags. Twenty-nine people accounted for $162,000 of Griffin’s loot. Griffin told the D-G he had put buck raking on hiatus after the initial haul because of the coronavirus economic collapse. Not that his financial backers are hurting or likely to qualify for Trump-endorsed $1,200 checks.

Lisenne Rockefeller was a major driver of Mark Johnson fund-raising, by the way.

Secretary of State John Thurston’s hinky on-line financial disclosure website isn’t up to date with campaign filings, so I can’t see if Johnson has begun his newly-won right to early buck raking for 2022.

As for other potential gubernatorial candidates:

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is doing fine in the public arena as a potential gubernatorial candidate, thanks to $1.7 million in taxpayer money spent on her “public service” advertisements that are currently flooding TV screens. Sarah Huckabee Sanders can get on Fox News just about any old time to defend the man she once was paid to lie for. Sen. Jim Hendren currently must depend on free media coverage of the legislature, but the virus-truncated fiscal session hasn’t been an opportune media opportunity. (And to Hendren’s credit, he’s quietly gone about the business of getting the job done expeditiously for Uncle Asa as leader of the Senate.) Hendren enjoys Northwest Arkansas roots, once a nearly overriding factor in Republican primaries, but somewhat less so with the advent of a state so red that the recent Republican Supreme Court candidate, Doyle Webb’s wife, carried polls deep in the Delta.