The Navy yesterday identified Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker, 41, of Fort Smith as having died in a Guam hospital, a victim of the coronavirus outbreak on the carrier Theodore Roosevelt.

Members of the Arkansas congressional delegation mourned the loss of a native son. For example:

I’m saddened to hear of the passing of Chief Petty Officer Charles Thacker, Jr. His service to the country has earned my utmost gratitude, and my deepest condolences go to his family, friends, and crewmates. https://t.co/g5vtc9g2hr — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) April 16, 2020

I’d like to hear from the congressional delegation about Capt. Brett Crozier, who was removed from command of the carrier and has been publicly criticized by Donald Trump, for pleading for more help with the outbreak on his vessel. Rep. Steve Womack of Fayetteville, Thacker’s congressman, was among those mourning his death. He said: “This is a great loss against an unprecedented enemy and we must continue to amplify resources on all levels to defeat this virus and safeguard personnel.” Safeguarding personnel. That’s what Crozier tried to do. There’s some talk of reinstating him but that, as ever, depends on Trump.

Meanwhile, the carrier is now being mentioned as a case for broader testing for the virus than the U.S. has mounted to date.