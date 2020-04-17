Gov. Asa Hutchinson asked all casinos in the state to close March 17 and they did, which put a halt to tax flow from gambling that’s not yet been fully realized, in addition to job losses and attendant businesses.

The monthly report from the Racing Commission has released its monthly report for March when almost half of the month was lost by the three operating casinos.

Following are monthly figures on net house winnings from machines, table games, and sports wagering at each casino. Total wagers are available only for machines and sports betting, not for table games

Oaklawn, Hot Springs

February: $14.4 million in net winnings on gambling, led by $157 million put in machines.

Total state taxes: $1.9 million

March $6.8 million in net winnings from wagering, led by $73 million on machines.

Total state taxes: $893,000

Southland, West Memphis

February: $24.4 million in net winnings on gambling, led by $303 million in machine gambling.

Total state taxes: $4.9 million

March: $14 million in net winnings on gambling, led by $172 million in machine gambling.

Total state taxes: $2.8 million.

Saracen Resort, Pine Bluff

February: $4.8 million in net winnings on gambling, led by in $65 million machine gambling.

Total state taxes $634,000.

March: $2.6 million in net winnings on gambling, led by $35 million in machine gambling.

Total state taxes: $341,000

The totals fell to zero in April, of course, save perhaps sports bookmaking at Oaklawn, which is still running horse racing, without spectators. Saracen, by the way, is only operating an annex while its larger facility is under construction.

But a $3 million drop in tax revenue in less than a month. Multiply that and you have a hit on state income, a significant portion of which was diverted to highways by the governor.