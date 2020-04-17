The daily coronavirus briefing included Gov. Asa Hutchinson setting May 4 as a target to begin a limited return to work if the state meets new federal guidelines. But officials also disclosed a huge jump in the cases in prisons.

Arkansas is not where it needs to be yet, but has many hopeful signs Hutchinson said in optimistically pointing to a May 4 change.

Not hopeful was a report on the continued explosion of prison outbreaks, particularly at Cummins prison, with a total now nearly triple what had been reported earlier.

The daily count update: Positive cases are up 75 today from the same time yesterday to 1,695. Deaths held steady at 37. The number hospitalized rose from 85 to 93.

Hutchinson highlighted the state’s positive rate of infection among those tested at the low end of regional states.

Health Director Nate Smith’s report on prison count cases was more downbeat:

Forrest City Federal Correctional Institute: 57 inmates and 9 staff.

Little Rock Community Corrections: 62 inmates and 27 staff

Cummins prison: 129 inmates. The jump of 83 from yesterday reflects more testing. Smith said the VA hospital had provided its lab testing capacity, which is greater than the state’s, and that helped explain the jump. All of those are not yet entered in the state database reflecting an increase of only 75 today. He acknowledged that the disease is more widespread than the single barrack identified earlier. He said about 300 have been tested, so the positive rate is fearsome.

Smith said the return-to-work task force he’s heading had set four priorities, which he listed in this order: Restore the economy in a timely fashion; protect the most vulnerable; maintain adequate health care, and prevent the resurgence of the virus.

Smith said the state was meeting some criteria for the “gateway,” or first phase of returning gradually to work. It hasn’t achieved a downward decline in the daily number of new cases, but he said the figures are “distorted” by jail outbreaks. He said he hoped that criteria would be met in May. He noted the state now has the testing capacity to test all symptomatic patients.

Among other things as changes occur, Smith said the plan would have to respect “regional differences” in the state in moving back to work.

To achieve any changes, Hutchinson said, “We have to be able to manage the spread, to continue to reduce that. We need everyone’s cooperation. Sticking with the guidelines. Not giving up. And protecting one another.”

Hutchinson praised Donald Trump for guidelines released yesterday. He said they had a “commonality” for states to follow, but allowed for flexibility for differing state situations.

The governor said Arkansas met the criteria for a downward trajectory in various categories, though not yet in a 14-day downward trajectory of new positive tests. He said the state is well-positioned on hospital capacity. Another good sign is a drop of people going to emergency rooms for corona-like symptoms.

The governor worked through the posted federal criteria and again emphasized that a phased-in return to work will still include social distancing, limits on travel and other steps. In the earliest stages, for example, limits on restaurant service are still likely.

He declined to set a date for future phases of a return to work. He said it would be based on what’s best for Arkansas.

And while in the first phase of restarting, several things, including school, will remain closed. From the Phase One guidelines:

Q&A

Hutchinson was asked about the high growth of cases in Pulaski County and a return to work based on statewide figures. He said it could be broken down into geographic regions. Restrictions might have to be kept in some places and not others.

Razorback football? Hutchinson said he’d been talking with Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek and the first concern was safety for players and fans. “I don’t think right now anybody would feel comfortable going to a packed stadium. I’m hopeful when we get to July and August there will be that comfort level.” But it’s too soon to say. He said accommodations may have to be made for fall.

Compassionate release of prisoners? Hutchinson still isn’t ready to go there was the bottom line of a long, winding answer. “We’re continuing to look at those things, but that’s not the first option we go to.”

Casino revenue loss. He repeated what the Arkansas Blog wrote earlier, it means a loss of state money, a significant share devoted to highways.

The governor opened with a tribute to Charles Thacker, the Navy petty officer who died from coronavirus contracted while serving on the carrier Roosevelt. Hutchinson said nothing about the carrier captain fired for trying to get help for the virus ravaging his ship.