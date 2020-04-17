These barriers are up in our infirmaries. They allow the medical staff and inmates to see each other while minimizing the #COVID19 risk. Several units are also installing these barriers in the mental health and substance abuse treatment areas. #COVID19ARK pic.twitter.com/gaobo1hZcz — Arkansas Department of Corrections (@ADCPIO) April 17, 2020

The Corrections Department posted these photos on Twitter last night. Message: We care.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

These are difficult times for places with concentrated populations, no doubt.

Whatever efforts have or will be made, trouble is at the doorstep of prisons, with some four dozen cases at a barracks at the Cummins prison and nearly five dozen counting inmates and staff at a community corrections facility in Little Rock.

Advertisement

It is not undertaking systemwide testing of asymptomatic inmates and staff because, well, the resources don’t exist to do it.