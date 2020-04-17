By
Max Brantley
On
9:01 am

The Corrections Department posted these photos on Twitter last night. Message: We care.

These are difficult times for places with concentrated populations, no doubt.

Whatever efforts have or will be made, trouble is at the doorstep of prisons, with some four dozen cases at a barracks at the Cummins prison and nearly five dozen counting inmates and staff at a community corrections facility in Little Rock.

It is not undertaking systemwide testing of asymptomatic inmates and staff because, well, the resources don’t exist to do it.