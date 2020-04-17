“What you saw was our young-adult crowd, who may have thought that they were invincible, and maybe going a bit—maybe having a bit of cabin fever,” the 36-year-old Scott told me. Arkansas is one of only five states where residents have not been told to shelter in place. “If we would have had a stay-at-home order, it would have severely condensed something like that,” Scott said. But he can’t issue such an order on his own; the directive must come from the state’s governor, Asa Hutchinson, who doesn’t think Arkansas needs one.

The article depicts mayors as filling gaps left by Hutchinson’s directives. Scott’s actions have included curfews, park shutdowns and other measures. And it says Scott draws faith from daily Bible reading.

He typically wakes up around 3:30 in the morning and rolls out of bed directly into bible study and prayer. He meditated on two passages the day of our first conversation. One came from First Kings. Bathsheba, Solomon’s mother, feared for her life when she learned that one of King David’s other sons, Adonijah, would try to assume the throne. She went to David for assurance that Solomon would become king. “Even when your life is threatened, you can always take it to the king,” said Scott, who is also an associate pastor at Little Rock’s Greater Second Baptist Church. The other passage was recommended by one of Scott’s advisers. It was Jeremiah 12:5. “And if in a safe land you are so trusting, what will you do in the thicket of the Jordan?” the verse reads. The message, Scott said, was that “even in the midst of this pandemic, you still have negativity around you.”