Edwards Food Giant distributed this notice to customers Thursday of an employee at the company’s store at Cantrell and Mississippi who tested positive for coronavirus and the closure of the store that day for cleaning.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported the store reopened today. A company spokesman declined to identify the job the employee held, but said the employee was tested after a relative tested positive. The employee remains asymptomatic. Others who had close contact with that employee have been asked to self-quarantine.