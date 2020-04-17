The March unemployment numbers are out and, as expected they jumped — from 3.5 percent in February to 4.8 percent.

The report, which you can read in full here, gives an extensive explanation of why this number isn’t an accurate reflection of the full month and will get much worse because of job loss due to the coronavirus crisis.

Note this much: The partial report says the number unemployed grew by more than 18,000 in this report while employment rose by about 500. The governor said at his daily briefing yesterday that unemployment claims had hit 150,000 and more were expected.

The rate could hit double digits next month,