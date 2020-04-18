Sad news. Beverly Reep, 63, of Warren, the retired school teacher whose dream trip to Europe with her family turned into a coronavirus tragedy, died today at St. Vincent Infirmary at 12:37 p.m.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

She had been sedated and on a ventilator since admission to the hospital on March 17. Her family had been quarantined in Warren throughout her hospitalization. A family friend said Gregg, a former state representative and mayor of Warren, and their son, Rob, both had been tested positive as well but were cleared earlier this week.

As we reported on March 19, Beverly Reep had given a trip to Europe as a Christmas present to her husband. They and their son and daughter-in-law Jessi visited France, including the Normandy beaches, and England. They were aware of the concerns about the virus then but took many precautions, including frequent use of sanitizing wipes. When they returned to Warren on March 12, they took care not to return to work or normal activity. They stayed home. Symptoms developed a day or so after they returned. By Sunday, Beverly Reep had become sick enough to be admitted to a local hospital. She was transferred two days later to Little Rock. Her progress was a roller-coaster of ups and downs, the Reeps’ friend said, but her condition worsened last week. Her family, though testing positive, never suffered symptoms.

Advertisement

A memorial service is some time in the future, post-virus concerns. A memorial to an education effort in the Warren area in recognition of Beverly Reep’s time as a teacher seems a likely possibility.

Bill Clinton called Greg Reep on learning of the news today.

Advertisement

Rob Reep posted the news on his local news website, Saline River Chronicle, with this photo:

He wrote: