Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton and a slate of governors, members of Congress and mayor and others who aren’t likely to begin their remarks with Mike Pence-like praise of Donald Trump have scheduled this on-line session on coronavirus today. Might be interesting.

Here’s a link.

Topic A should be testing and the states’ ability to do the job with insufficient federal help.

For example, here’s an article this week related to Trump’s criticism of the World Health Organization. It quotes one of the speakers, Eric Goosby, about the WHO’s position not to recommend travel or trade restrictions.

Eric Goosby, professor health at the University of California San Francisco and former U.S. global AIDS coordinator, said the research backs up WHO’s policy. There’s no proof that closing borders works against viruses. Worse, he said, they can be counterproductive. “There’s a risk with travel bans of domino effects that don’t help fight the outbreak,” Goosby said. “And other steps, like testing, do more to help countries respond and contain an infectious disease.

The porous U.S. ban on China travel that saw infected travelers arrive on both coasts from China and Europe and the federal government’s failure to begin massive testing, tracing and quarantining are at least anecdotal support for that point of view.

Interesting interview here with Paul Farmer, a Harvard medical professor and epidemic expert who’s focused on helping countries without the resources of the U.S.

And here, in The Atlantic, comments from Devi Sridhar.

It’s a comment in the course of an article that says a quick return to business as usual is ill-advised. Ed Yong wrote: