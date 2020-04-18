Announcements at Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s coronavirus briefing today.

Support the Arkansas Blog with a subscription We can't resist without our readers!

$10 million will be distributed to 27 hospitals from a federal grant program, from $250,000 to $500,000 each. UAMS will get $500,000 for telemedicine in rural areas.

from a federal grant program, from $250,000 to $500,000 each. UAMS will get $500,000 for telemedicine in rural areas. To reach the May 4 goal of reopening some of the Arkansas economy, Hutchinson said he’d created an economic recovery task force to be chaired by Sam Walton grandson, Steuart Walton. He’s heavily invested in the hospitality business in Northwest Arkansas and has a family in retail, the governor noted. The group’s work is about recognition of the “small business person,” Hutchinson said. 26 or 27 others will join the group, representing different fields of the economy, including sports and churches and state bureaucrats. I’ll link the full list when it’s distributed. Hutchinson said his aim is to reopen in a way people can be confident. People won’t go to a reopened restaurant if they don’t feel safe, he said. The group will be making recommendations to the governor and industry groups. It should begin meeting next week.

to be chaired by Sam Walton grandson, He’s heavily invested in the hospitality business in Northwest Arkansas and has a family in retail, the governor noted. The group’s work is about recognition of the “small business person,” Hutchinson said. 26 or 27 others will join the group, representing different fields of the economy, including sports and churches and state bureaucrats. I’ll link the full list when it’s distributed. Hutchinson said his aim is to reopen in a way people can be confident. People won’t go to a reopened restaurant if they don’t feel safe, he said. The group will be making recommendations to the governor and industry groups. It should begin meeting next week. The governor demonstrated one of 88 Abbott Labs machines that can do quick COVID-19 testing. But it takes a kit to place in the machine to operate and they are backlogged.

that can do quick COVID-19 testing. But it takes a kit to place in the machine to operate and they are backlogged. Dr. Jennifer Dillaha of the Health Department, in her statistical rundown, said 22 people are on ventilators today. About 30 percent of those infected are black, about double their proportion in the Arkansas population. She emphasized that older people are the most vulnerable to serious illness (the new death was a person older than 65), but she also noted a significant percentage in younger age groups. It can strike anyone, she said.

of the Health Department, in her statistical rundown, said 22 people are on ventilators today. About 30 percent of those infected are black, about double their proportion in the Arkansas population. She emphasized that older people are the most vulnerable to serious illness (the new death was a person older than 65), but she also noted a significant percentage in younger age groups. It can strike anyone, she said. UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson said testing is a challenge everywhere, but particularly in communities that don’t have screening services to identify candidates for testing. He said UAMS has a mobile unit that is traveling the state to fill that gap. It has screened more than 400, tested more than 180 and found only one positive test. “This should be a big relief to people who live in those communities,” he said. The unit went to Forrest City and Texarkana this week. Marianna and Camden are among the coming stops.

The case count reported today is up only 44 from the 1,695 reported yesterday afternoon to 1,739. There’s also one more death. The total of confirmed cases does NOT include the lab finding of more than 80 additional cases at Cummins prison thanks to some expanded lab testing capacity at the VA hospital. 86 are hospitalized, down from 93 yesterday.

The governor emphasized yesterday and again today that many of Arkansas’s cases were concentrated in prisons — Cummins, a federal prison and a community corrections unit in Little Rock. Several have commented: “So that doesn’t count?”

Advertisement

Of course, it does. As do the nursing homes with multiple cases. Apart from the fact that prisoners and old people are humans, too, all these institutions employ people who circulate in the community.

We are still mostly testing only those with symptoms. That’s an improvement. We once couldn’t test all with symptoms. But the asymptomatic transmit the disease too. And we’ve yet to get an answer from multiple questions to the Health Department about death rates. Are they higher than normal, as in New York City, which might suggest undiagnosed virus deaths?

Advertisement

Anybody who thinks we have a firm idea of the infection rate in Arkansas, including the rural areas, is not a scientist.

PS: The hopeful talk by Arkansas officials on easing back into normalcy beginning May 4 comes as new research from Harvard suggests testing must be increased dramatically before the state can reopen. The country is currently averaging 45 tests per 100,000 people a day. They say the number should triple, to 152. Arkansas is averaging 35 tests a day, according to data in the article. From a New York Times graphic:

Q&A session

What if some in business think May 4 is too early for their particular industry? It’s not a strict date for all, Hutchinson said. He also said safety precautions — social distancing, hand washing — will remain in place. “Lifting of these restrictions we have in place now really will be guided by the public health team.”