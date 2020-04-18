As expected, the 2020 session of the legislature will conclude with routine adjournment Friday, April 24.

Again: Did we really need fiscal sessions? Weren’t full sessions every two years enough?

Taking bets on whether the virus crisis will create financial and other hardships that require a special session in the next eight months. After all, the governor has assumed extraordinary emergency powers that have led to re-writing of any number of laws and there can always be more.

Thinks for a second: Telemedicine; alcohol delivery; banning surgical abortion; arrests for car parades; prohibiting plastic surgery; wiping out school report cards for next year, and lots more, not the least of which is vast control of discretionary state spending in the hands of the governor.

Sounds like a form of government Donald Trump would like.