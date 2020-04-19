A horse fell during a race Friday at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs and was euthanized later. Channing Hill, the jockey aboard Muskoka Wonder, suffered compression fractures in his back, according to this report in the Paulick Report, also drawn from the Daily Racing Form.

The news was distributed by the Animal Wellness Project, a lobby group that is pressing to pass the Horse Racing Integrity Act, a proposal with 252 House sponsors and 25 Senate sponsors, none from Arkansas. Oaklawn does not support the legislation. The Wellness Project believes the proposal, which would regulate use of medication in thoroughbred racing, could save horses’ lives and prevent injuries to jockeys. The industry is split on the proposal.

Racing at Oaklawn currently is held in front of empty grandstands on account of the coronavirus. The races are available for simulcast betting.