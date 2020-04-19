Little Rock police report a woman was killed and her husband critically wounded in a shooting Saturday night near 29th and South Monroe Streets.

The release:

On April 18, 2020, at 9:46 P.M., officers received a Shot Spotter activation for multiple gun

shots heard in the area of 29th and S. Monroe Street. When officers arrived in the area, they located a white Chevrolet Equinox near 2901 S. Monroe Street with a deceased female inside.

This victim was identified as Kiero Turner (B/F DOB 07/10/1986). A short time later,

officers located a second shooting victim a few streets away at 28th and Madison Street,

suffering from apparent gun shot wounds that were life threatening. This victim, Ricky

Turner (B/M DOB 12/30/1984) , informed officers he was with his wife when the shooting

occurred. Mr. Turner was transported to UAMS and listed as in critical condition.

Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation by performing a

neighborhood canvass. The vehicle at the scene belonging to Mrs. Turner, was sent to the

Crime Scene Bay to be further evaluated by detectives and the Crime Scene Search Unit.

Detectives were not able to interview Mr. Turner due to his medical condition.