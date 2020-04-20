Briefs continue to be filed by interested parties with the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in the matter of Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s attempt to defend Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s order to cease surgical abortions in Arkansas under the spurious excuses that it is not medically necessary and a health risk during the coronavirus epidemic.

Briefs will be accepted until 5 p.m. today. District Judge Kristine Baker issued a restraining order in the case that Rutledge is appealing.

I note a brief filed this morning in support of the continuation of Little Rock Family Planning Services to be the only surgical abortion provider in the state.

It was filed by:

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, American Academy of Family Physicians, American Academy of Nursing, American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists, American Psychiatric Association, American Society for Reproductive Medicine, National Association of Nurse Practitioners in Women’s Health, North American Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology, Society of Family Planning, Society of Gynecologic Surgeons and Society of OB/GYN Hospitalists

How could these groups possibly know more about safe medical practice and women’s medical health than Leslie Rutledge and Asa Hutchinson?

Here is their brief.

The table of contents page says it all.