“The testing being done at Cummins is the right course, which we expect will be expanded to other units throughout the state at least by sampling staff and those incarcerated,” said state Rep. Vivian Flowers, who herself has tested positive for COVID-19.

“As we see from the tests, it may be too late to stop the spread within Cummins and the surrounding communities, but we can employ best measures to stop or slow the spread at other units and save lives. Reviewing early release possibilities, including for elderly people in our prisons is not only compassionate but it’s just common-sense. That’s why we’ve seen 20 states and climbing taking necessary, proactive steps. I appreciate that the state is moving toward by following the advice of public health and safety professionals.”