Barry Haas passes along an interesting graphic look at how the states are doing at decreasing the rate of coronavirus growth.

This chart measures the Rt rate or the number of people infected by an infectious person. When the Rt is above 1.0, the virus will spread quickly. Below that and it will slow.

By this chart’s measure, Arkansas is just under 1, at .97, but that’s an improvement from earlier weeks.

Techcrunch explains how the site was created by Instagram founders. And more here on the transmission rate measure used by researchers.

The bigger news in the chart — if it’s a reliable measure, which I can’t say — is that less than a third of the states are in the category below 1.0. But NONE were either two or three weeks ago, a signal that social distancing is having some positive effect.