By
Max Brantley
On
1:04 pm

Donald Trump’s golfing enterprise gave a shoutout a while back to Arkansas golfer John Daly with a video in which Daly said his cure for coronavirus is one drink a day — a bottle of Belvedere vodka.

Daly is no medical professional, of course. I would have guessed (hoped) at the outset he was joking in his star-of-Hooter’s way. The Washington Post article detailed that vodka not only won’t kill the coronavirus it might make a drinker more susceptible to ravages of the disease.

Here’s the video:

After some blowback, Daly had a comment on Twitter.

No wonder Trump likes Daly so much. Another media critic.