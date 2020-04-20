NEW: @realdonaldtrump‘s company tweeted out a video where pro golfer John Daly suggested you can “kill” coronavirus by drinking a bottle of vodka every day.https://t.co/Fo2CNgsggd — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) April 20, 2020

Donald Trump’s golfing enterprise gave a shoutout a while back to Arkansas golfer John Daly with a video in which Daly said his cure for coronavirus is one drink a day — a bottle of Belvedere vodka.

Daly is no medical professional, of course. I would have guessed (hoped) at the outset he was joking in his star-of-Hooter’s way. The Washington Post article detailed that vodka not only won’t kill the coronavirus it might make a drinker more susceptible to ravages of the disease.

Here’s the video:

A big thank you to @PGA_JohnDaly who has always been one of our biggest fans. John thank you for the friendship. Everyone at @TrumpGolf truly loves you! #StaySafe #AmericaTogether pic.twitter.com/coWifMSa3W — Trump Golf (@TrumpGolf) April 9, 2020

After some blowback, Daly had a comment on Twitter.

“WHO” really did a lot for us didn’t they? Grow up reporters, I did a video for fun to put some laughter in us through this tough time! Y’all are a joke! — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) April 20, 2020

No wonder Trump likes Daly so much. Another media critic.