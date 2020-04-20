Wild. For the first time ever today, the price of oil futures fell into negative territory. Energy demand has collapsed, storage facilities are full.
Got a spare tank? You could load up on West Texas crude for pennies a barrel and hold it until the gas guzzlers are chugging again. Said the New York Times:
‘Oil that is scheduled to be delivered in June fell 12 percent Monday to about $22 a barrel, but at the same time a benchmark for oil to be delivered next month was essentially deemed to be worthless. Owing largely to a quirk in the way that oil prices are set, the May benchmark actually fell into negative territory, suggesting people who had oil to sell were willing to pay people to take it off their hands.
The problem is that the United States is running out of places to store its oil.