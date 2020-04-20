Little Rock police say a domestic dispute might have led to a double homicide Sunday afternoon at Spanish Jon Apartments on W. 65th Street.

The news release:

On April 19, 2020, at 03:05 P.M., officers were alerted of a shooting victim that arrived at Baptist Hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. When officers arrived at the hospital, the victim, Jarvis Washington (B/M DOB 10/18/1991), was able to inform them he was shot at Spanish Jon’s Apartments on W. 65th Street. Mr. Washington’s medical condition later declined and he succumbed to his injuries. Officers in the Southwest Division responded to the apartment provided by Mr. Washington to check for a crime scene or any potential victims. Upon their arrival, they found the door unlocked but blocked from the interior side with a chair. Officers pushed their way into the apartment and located a deceased female, Porcha Gibson (B/F DOB 01/10/1981), just inside the doorway who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers performed a protective sweep inside the residence and no one else was located inside. Officers marked off the area as a crime scene and requested Homicide Detectives.

Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and began their investigation by performing a

neighborhood canvass. A search warrant was requested before the Crime Scene Search Unit processed the apartment for anything of evidentiary value. Detectives are working with apartment management in obtaining any surveillance in the area or at the apartments to develop more information regarding this shooting. The vehicle in which transported Mr. Washington to the hospital was towed to the Crime Scene Bay to be further evaluated by detectives and the Crime Scene Search Unit.

Mr. Washington’s and Ms. Gibson’s bodies were transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy to be performed.

This investigation is ongoing and the next of kin(s) has been notified. After the preliminary investigation, it’s possible this shooting is the result of a domestic-related incident. The au-

topsy and review by Medical Examiners will assist detectives in confirming the nature of this case. This homicide occurred in Little Rock’s Southwest Division.