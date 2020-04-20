The count of coronavirus-infected inmates at Cummins prison has risen to roughly 600, with testing of all inmates nearing completion.

Also from the coronavirus briefing today: Deaths attributed to the virus by the state have risen to 42. At least. We still have no indication of whether virus-related deaths have occurred outside hospitals among people who have not been tested.

The count of people with positive tests was put at 1,923 this afternoon, against 1,781 yesterday, a rise of 142, with 117 of them from Cummins prison. Hospitalizations rose again, by five to 93. 248 health workers have tested positive.

The governor acknowledged the state still doesn’t have a comprehensive count of how many prison inmates and staff are included in the statewide number, but said all are not included. Yesterday, officials said at least 349 inmates and six staff at Cummins had tested positive, about half the completed tests as of yesterday, with hundreds of more tests pending. So at least 250 have been added. The 1,923 includes some number of prison cases, but not all of them.

Today, Health Director Nate Smith said the positive number at Cummins, not all in the state database, is now around 600 and would eventually enter the state total.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has indicated he prefers not to include prison figures in the state total, because they “skew” the figure. But many prisoners eventually are released. The staff sometimes goes home to communities. Asymptomatic people carry the disease.

The governor demonstrated charts that showed a seven-day rolling average of new cases that “smooths” the rise of cases — still an upward trend over time. Another chart illustrated a rolling average WITHOUT prison cases, a declining trend. Will the federal guidelines that require 14-day declines to qualify for a gradual return to work? Unclear.

The governor also demonstrated federal figures that show Arkansas among the leaders in the number of tests performed per 1,000. That average presumably includes the mass testing at Cummins prison and some other hotspots. It is not necessarily a reflection of how comprehensive testing has been in the general population.

The governor said a study group would work on testing improvements in the state.

A problem in isolating Cummins prison numbers from real people: If they aren’t fully countable, what about the community corrections facility outbreak; the drug treatment center outbreak; the numerous nursing home outbreaks; the Assembly of God evangelical meeting outbreak? Do they count? Or should they be separated, too?

Most of the prisoners are asymptomatic. Smith said a low percentage would likely require hospitalization. Currently, three are hospitalized.

On other topics:

The governor insisted May 4 remains a goal for “more employment, more business activity.” But he said social distancing guidelines would still be important. Gatherings will still be limited, he said, and recreational activities might have to be adjusted.

If there’s a spike in cases after restrictions are lifted, Hutchinson said, “We can tighten it back down again.”

Hutchinson said he’d talked on the phone with Mike Pence today, along with other governors. The subject was testing. “We want to be able to do more,” Hutchinson said. If Pence volunteered any specific help for the states, Hutchinson didn’t mention it.

Asked about lessons from the prison outbreak, Smith said the state had learned how rapidly the virus can spread in a communal setting; that a lot of people won’t have symptoms, and that prisons provide a way to control an outbreak because the movement of prisoners can be limited.

Smith wasn’t ready to say the prison outbreak was contained, however. And he said some barracks hadn’t been tested because of a lack of anyone with symptoms.

Is the prison outbreak cautionary about loosening restrictions at large? “It is one factor among many that will guide our decisions,” Hutchinson said.

When are details coming? It’s still early in that process, the governor said.

The governor asked Health Director Smith to talk about the safety of grandparents visiting with grandchildren, a question that has been raised to the governor on social media. Physical contact with vulnerable adults — older than 65 or with serious health problems — is still something advised only in the third phase of return to normalcy, Smith said. Children are high-risk both for lack of good hygiene practices and because they most often are asymptomatic. Bringing children and older relatives together is “not a good idea,” he said. But he said technology can be used to maintain contact — Face Time on a cell phone, for example.

Today’s session included an appearance by First Lady Susan Hutchinson and a DHS official to promote a child abuse hotline.