Greg Adams, who was president of the Little Rock School Board when a business-community-led putsch inspired state takeover of the district, now in its sixth year of misrule, will run for School Board again in November.

The state Board of Education is allowing Little Rock elections nearly a year late. It has also put severe limits on the board’s powers and given every indication that it will meddle in the district as it chooses. That is it will unless two pending lawsuits upset the ongoing drive by the Billionaire Boys Club and its enablers in state government to privatize most of the district. The coronavirus end of standardized tests this year also raises the question of how the state can still insist the Little Rock School District is a failure and unable to exit state control.

Adams was a calm, fair and diligent board member. Let there be nine of them, come the day that democracy returns.

Here’s the zone map.