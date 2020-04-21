Lawofficer.com, a website that takes a pro-street-cop view of law enforcement around the country, has picked up a story from KATV about the firing of Aaron Manning, a retired cop working as a dispatcher, for taking two weeks off from work rather than be exposed to a co-worker who might have been exposed to someone with coronavirus.

Manning gave notice in March of his decision to take off for 14 days. He’s the caretaker for aging parents and feared transmitting a potentially deadly infection to them. The co-worker planned to travel from Texas with someone on a cruise ship that had returned to port during the coronavirus outbreak. He was fired when he returned to work.

A change.org petition drive has begun on behalf of Manning getting his job back.

The article ties into a question I put to the Police Department yesterday about coronavirus on the force. The department announced April 3 that one officer had tested positive and went into quarantine in late March.

After receiving a report yesterday that a shift of officers who’d worked with an officer who’d tested positive — perhaps the announced case, perhaps another — I asked for an update on the total tested positive and the number tested. I also asked about protective measures being used by LRPD.

Information Officer Eric Barnes referred my questions on numbers to Lt. Michael Ford, who has not responded. Barnes said there is no department policy on the use of face masks or gloves, but masks are distributed to those who choose to wear them. He said shift briefings were now held outside under awnings at stations so that officers could maintain distance.

Incidentally, the Law Officer website has an archive of articles critical of Chief Keith Humphrey, including his firing of Charles Starks for the fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire. The articles include one about matters unearthed by blogger Ross Racop about credit card debt collections lawsuits — two past and one pending totaling $42,000 — against Chief Humphrey. The suits were filed in Oklahoma where Humphrey worked before moving to Little Rock.

I asked Humphrey about the lawsuits when Racop’s report became public. He did not respond. Racop subsequently distributed a copy of an e-mail from Humphrey that went to members of the department.