Williams said the state of affairs drove her to write more topical songs and, dare she say, even protest songs.

“We’re living in unprecedented times,” Willams said. “We’ve never had a person like this in the White House before. And I mean, just all the fallout from that ― and it pisses you off. People are pissed off and angry, frustrated.”

“It proved to be really liberating, and so that was kind of the first step with writing ‘Soldier Song,’ which is an anti-war song,” she said. “And learning how to write about these subjects without it being that obvious thing like, OK, everybody, let’s hold hands and come together and that kind of thing.”

Sample lyrics from the song about the man without a soul

You bring nothing good to this world Beyond a web of cheating and stealing You hide behind your wall of lies But it’s coming down, yeah, it’s coming down

Right on, as people of our age (she’s 67, I’m 69), once said.

This is thoroughly irrelevant, but indulge me as I while away my own time in home detention: She’s one of a handful of people I know who share with me both a birthplace and a residency in Arkansas, though I outlasted her in Arkansas. (I once lived in California, too.) She wrote the best song ever about my hometown, “Lake Charles.” I’m also partial to the light-hearted Shinyribs’ “Take Me to Lake Charles.” Nellie Lutcher’s jazzy “Lake Charles,” her “little ditty about the city” where she was born is pretty good also. And, yes, there’s Robbie Robertson’s masterpiece, “Up on Cripple Creek,” but Lake Charles, with the fancy girl a truck driver once knew, is just a cameo in the lyrics. Williams’ song is immersed in it. PS: No, I’ve never met her.