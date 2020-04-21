Interstate 49 traffic has been diverted since about 9 a.m. today as State Police deal with someone threatening to jump from an overpass between West Fork and Mountainburg.

The release:

Arkansas State Troopers and Fayetteville police are continuing their negotiations with a man who is threatening to jump from an Interstate 49 overpass near the 51 mile marker. Troopers first encountered the individual shortly after 9 AM today.

Currently traffic along I-49 is being diverted off the interstate highway (northbound) at Mountainburg and (southbound) at West Fork.

A team of specially trained state troopers and Fayetteville police department negotiators have been talking to the individual and brought his family to the area in hopes of resolving the threat the man has made on his life.

The Arkansas State Police is committed to stay with the individual as long as necessary in an effort to protect his life and asks for the continued patience of motorists traveling through the immediate area.