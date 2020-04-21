Just in time for a question for the governor at today’s news conference:

A coalition of groups and lawyers have filed a federal lawsuit seeking a restraining order against the state of Arkansas for alleged inadequate steps to prevent transmission of coronavirus in state prisons, including but not limited to the massive outbreak at Cummins prison.

The suit was filed in federal court in Little Rock and has been assigned to Judge Kristine Baker. There are 10 named plaintiffs and a “John Doe” in the action for all prisoners. It says the state has “utterly disregarded” CDC health guidelines and that the prison situation is a “ticking time bomb.” The plaintiffs are in the Ouachita River, Varner, Varner Supermax and Cummins unit. All described unhealthy conditions in the prisons in which they are held.

The suit seeks a declaration that constitutional and legal rights have been violated. It seeks release of disabled and inmates with high health risks, plus appointment of a special master on housing arrangements. It also wants an order for access to cleaning supplies and showers; protective gear worn by guards; daily temperature checks; an anonymous complaint procedure; quarantine for those infected; cleaning supplies; waiver of medical fees

Among the specifics:

