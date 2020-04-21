VA/Jeff Bowen

The John L. McClellan Memorial Veterans Hospital in Little Rock is providing a COVID-19 sample collection site for veterans.

Veterans referred for testing can remain in vehicles and be swabbed at a collection station in the parking of the Little Rock hospital.

The Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System has been pitching in on testing with the state, using a machine that can process 380 tests in eight hours. It has helped the state with testing in nursing homes, prisons and the state veterans’ homes.