The Arkansas Supreme Court today issued a modified order in court proceedings during the coronavirus pandemic. It notes White House guidelines for a return to normalcy and says in a key portion:

The courts of the State ofArkansas shall remain open. The previous suspension of all

in-person proceedings in all appellate, circui and district courts shall be extended through

May 15, 2020, and may be extended by this court as circumstances warrant. All previously

announced suspensions and extensions from the court’s earlier responses to the COVID-19

pandemic remain in eflect until further notice.

There are exceptions in which in-person hearings may be held. The court order urges social distancing and use of face masks in such cases.

The order concludes that it should be interpreted “broadly” to protect the public.