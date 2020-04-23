The trend continues upward for coronavirus cases in Arkansas, but testing has fallen off, leading to a two-day state campaign Friday and Saturday for a surge in testing, particularly of symptomatic people.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported 189 cases in the 24 hours since yesterday afternoon’s briefing, to 2,465. Of the new cases, 122 were inmates from the Cummins prison a fact the governor continues to emphasize, along with a smaller increase in cases when prison cases are NOT considered. 687 inmates and 35 staff at Cummins have now tested positive. Testing continues there, so there’s still not a full accounting of cases at Cummins. And no other prisons have been tested yet.

Hospitalizations continued to rise, from 97 to 101. Deaths have risen from 42 to 45.

The governor said testing had increased significantly overall since the beginning of the outbreak, thanks particularly to commercial labs, but state laboratory testing increase has been more gradual and overall testing has declined from a peak around April 11. The state has focused on “hot spots,” the governor noted. It is still doing no testing of people without symptoms, except at Cummins.

But the falloff has prompted a campaign to produce a “surge” in tests tomorrow and Saturday.

He showed a broad strategy for expanding testing and contact tracing.

The governor said the two-day surge campaign has this motto: “If you think you have symptoms, don’t wait, get tested.”

The governor and Smith said lines and discouragement of testing by health providers because of the shortage of materials had helped drive down testing. Now the state has surplus resources to do more testing. It is particularly encouraging people with symptoms to be tested. Smith said this is a good strategy for useful testing. The governor said he hoped testing in the two-day surge would increase tests from about 1,000 to 1,500 a day. Questions are already being raised in the medical community, however, about whether all hospitals have resources to handle a surge. UAMS is well-fixed along with some, but not all, hospitals.

UAMS Chancellor Cam Patterson said projections about the progression of the virus in Arkansas by researchers at the University of Washington had steadily gone down, a good sign. He and Smith said indiscriminate testing was not a good strategy, but targeting the right people was. He said UAMS’ mobile unit had screened about 600 statewide and found six cases among about 250 who were tested. Patterson said work continued perfecting antibody tests that can be useful in identifying people who might have developed an immunity.

Q&A

If the surge produces a surge in positives, will that alter the May 4 target for reopening some businesses? There will be many data points to consider, the governor said.

What if you don’t have insurance for testing? UAMS said it is doing screening and testing without guarantee of payment or proof of insurance.

Oklahoma is opening up shortly, does that affect Arkansas? Hutchinson said Arkansas won’t be “stampeded” into decisions by actions elsewhere and will rely on medical advice.

Will prison infection numbers affect decisions on reopening? “We care about the inmates,” Hutchinson said. But, he added, “The prison system itself is a city, a congregation, it is a body of people separate and apart from the entire state.” He acknowledged the staff’s tie to the community is “relevant.”

Smith said prison staff cases ARE included in statewide totals, though prisoners are not. “We’ll watch those carefully.” But he said prisoners don’t impact the community the way others do.

What about masks? Hutchinson said the state continues to encourage them and likely will continue to do so on May 4. He didn’t say they’d be required. But Smith said it might be a reasonable rule for a business to impose, as it imposes a shoe and shirt rule.

What about dentists? Smith said some guidance is in the works to help them open “as quickly and safely as possible.” He said it’s important work, but potentially high-risk. He said he hoped to have new guidelines “very soon.”

How can there be a reopening May 4 since the state has had an uptick in cases, even not counting the prison, and it won’t show a 14-day decline in cases come May 4? Hutchinson said that a 14-day decrease guideline from the White House was only a guideline and one of several criteria. “You’re right, May 4 is closer than 14 days and we’ve had a couple of days in which our cases have gone up. We are going to look at a multitude of factors in making our decisions.”