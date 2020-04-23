Plaintiffs in the public interest lawsuit seeking an adequate environmental review for the Arkansas Department’s Transportation’s plan to widen Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock won a small victory in federal court today.

Judge James Moody granted their request that the department submit a status report. As we reported earlier, the plaintiffs’ lawyer, Richard H. Mays, had requested the status report earlier this month because of mixed messaging from the highway department about what its exact plans might be. The original project, for which a full environmental review hasn’t been done, was scaled down because of a shortage of money. No specific assessment has been done on the scaled-down project. Meanwhile, the highway department is seeking full approval from Metroplan, the regional planning agency, for the bigger project, though it doesn’t have the money in hand.

In May’s request is a hint that plaintiffs fear the department is beginning serious work in hopes that it can argue in the future that it’s too late for the judge to stop it or order a different alternative. This worked on its recent I-630 widening project. The highway department also hopes voters will approve a tax increase in November that could finance the full scope of what would be a $1 billion project. (It would damage neighborhoods, wreck the downtown traffic grid, create new traffic jams on connecting freeways and otherwise accomplish little more than slice a few seconds off the drives of rush hour suburban communities and provide lots of work for the highway construction industry.)

There was a telephone conference in the case today. The judge granted May’s motion and ordered a “complete report” by June 1.