MIKE POORE: LRSD considering virtual and in-person summer school. Brian Chilson

The Little Rock School District is exploring offering new summer school sessions for certain students, Superintendent Mike Poore said. The district is contemplating offering online learning for middle and high school students who have fallen behind and need to recover credits. Those sessions could begin as early as May 28, the day after school officially ends. The district is also considering in-person summer school for K-5 students who are behind. Such sessions would be “limited in some form or fashion by social distancing” and wouldn’t begin earlier than July, Poore said, though he conceded that the pandemic might make such in-person sessions impossible.

The district is hosting a social media “townhall” discussion on AMI instruction tonight from 5:30-6:30 p.m.