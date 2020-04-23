The city of Little Rock has announced closures of popular parks this weekend to deter unhealthy group gatherings.

The city release:

The City made the decision to safeguard public health this weekend, when warmer weather is expected and traffic could increase. The parks will close Friday, April 24 through Sunday, April 26. The parks will re-open on Monday, April 27.

Parks closing include:

* Murray Park (pavilion and sand volleyball areas)

* Remmel Park

* Barton Park

* Boyle Park

* Crump Park

* MacArthur Park Dog Park

Barricades will be set up to close off each of these parks, and staff will be monitoring the areas throughout the weekend. Residents should not disturb the placement of any of the barricades.

While these parks are closed, many other parks and trails remain open for use while practicing the recommended social distancing. Residents are reminded that if they visit a park and the parking lot is full, that park has reached its capacity to be utilized safely and they should visit another park or return at a later time.

To discourage off-road parking and crowding, City staff has placed traffic-control barrels along Rebsamen Park Road near the Big Dam Bridge and along River Mountain Road near Two Rivers Bridge. If a designated parking lot is full when visiting a park, guests are encouraged to refer to this map <https://maps.littlerock.st ate.ar.us/webapps/LR_Parks/> which shares additional parking locations that grant access to the Arkansas River Trail.

Park visitors can also expect increased presence from Little Rock Police Department’s Mounted Patrol and Community Oriented Police units in the parks to remind people to keep their distance.

If vehicles are found to be parked illegally, they will be cited by the Little Rock Police Department.