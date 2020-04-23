The state economic development agency said today that Cynergy Cargo, a Georgia cargo trailer manufacturer, will open an assembly line in Crossett that could employ 70 carpenters, welders, electricians and others within 24 months.

The company currently employs 60 in Douglas, Ga., and reportedly chose Arkansas to expand to be closer to customers.

The company will qualify for income tax credits for full-time jobs created, a rebate of sales taxes paid in construction and a $500,000 grant.