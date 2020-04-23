The Arkansas Supreme Court today issued a list of 237 lawyers suspended from law practice for failure to pay the 2020 license fee by the final April 15 deadline. It’s not clear how many are still in active practice.

They can be reinstated on payment, plus a 100 percent penalty that accrued from not meeting two earlier payment deadlines — March 1 and April 1. Courts get the list. Suspended lawyers may not appear. Not many cases are being tried these days due to coronavirus, however.

Advertisement

The license costs $200 for those practicing more than three years. Payments are accepted online.