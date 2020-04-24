A reader provides this letter Tuesday from the Arkansas State Dental Association about their situation.

Guidelines issued today by the state will open the door to dental surgery next week, with a variety of health rules, but the question of general dental practice remains unsettled.

UPDATE: The subject came up at the governor’s news conference today.

The governor said the state had targeted May 18 for resumption of all dental procedures. Guidelines will be developed and the governor emphasized that May 18 was a goal and could change if “we’re not comfortable with that.” Dental surgery may resume Monday, but with standards that are stiffer than what would be required for other dental services. The return to work will be “staged,” Smith said, and not include all services immediately. He said the proposed guidelines will be released later today. Procedures that require a “lot of aerosol” likely won’t be among the procedures cleared initially.

The reader, with an interest in the health of dental hygienists, suggests asking more from the governor and Health Director Nate Smith.

