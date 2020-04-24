The Arkansas coronavirus count jumped significantly again today with the addition of still more cases from Cummins prison. The total rose from 2465 yesterday to 2,741 at midday today. Of the 276 new cases, 198 are Cummins prison cases. Hospitalizations continue to climb, by three, to 104. There’s also another death, to a total of 46.

Advertisement

Gov. Asa Hutchinson continued to insist the state is moving the right direction to meet his target of resuming normal business in stages, with elective medical procedures Monday and some other as yet unspecified easing May 4. But even without prison cases, the rolling seven-day average of new cases has risen the last several days. Health Director Nate Smith said he was concerned about the growth in community cases, with a slight increase in Northwest and Northeast Arkansas. Fulton County was added to the list with cases, leaving only three with none.

He said a push for testing seems to be producing results, with more than 2,800 completed tests, thanks in part of a “large chunk” coming in from commercial labs over the last 24 hours. The positive rate is about 4 percent, even including prison tests, which he said is low against many states.

Advertisement

Other announcements:

DENTISTRY: The governor said the state had targeted May 18 for the resumption of all dental procedures. Guidelines will be developed and the governor emphasized that May 18 was a goal and could change if “we’re not comfortable with that.” Dental surgery may resume Monday, but with standards that are stiffer than what would be required for other dental services. The return to work will be “staged,” Smith said, and not include all services immediately. He said the proposed guidelines will be released later today. Procedures that require a “lot of aerosol” likely won’t be among the procedures cleared initially.

The governor said the state had targeted May 18 for the resumption of all dental procedures. Guidelines will be developed and the governor emphasized that May 18 was a goal and could change if “we’re not comfortable with that.” Dental surgery may resume Monday, but with standards that are stiffer than what would be required for other dental services. The return to work will be “staged,” Smith said, and not include all services immediately. He said the proposed guidelines will be released later today. Procedures that require a “lot of aerosol” likely won’t be among the procedures cleared initially. SMALL BUSINESS LOANS: 246 bridge loans for businesses employing 3,500 full and part-time have exhausted a $5 million loan fund. But some 100 businesses also could qualify and he’s released $1 million from his quick action closing fund for loans to them.

CUMMINS : It now has 690 inmate and 30 staff cases, with some tests still to come.

: It now has 690 inmate and 30 staff cases, with some tests still to come. FORREST CITY FEDERAL PRISON : It has 79 inmates and 11 staff members who are infected.

: It has 79 inmates and 11 staff members who are infected. UNEMPLOYMENT: Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said the state was nearing completion of a computer program to process unconventional claims allowed under federal unemployment assistance for gig economy workers, independent business people and others. Some other states are already taking these claims, including Mississippi.

Commerce Secretary Mike Preston said the state was nearing completion of a computer program to process unconventional claims allowed under federal unemployment assistance for gig economy workers, independent business people and others. Some other states are already taking these claims, including Mississippi. SMALL BUSINESS: Said the new federal money might provide help from some 13,000 businesses who sought almost $1 billion but didn’t make the cut on the first loans — more than $2 billion to 22,000 businesses.

Q&A

Advertisement

Reports on hospitals t hat might not be equipped for testing ? “We’ll make sure they have those supplies,” the governor said. He acknowledged not all hospitals were surprised by the announcement yesterday encouraging people to seek tests. “I’m surprised every day when I wake up,” the governor said. He said he hadn’t seen a need to check with the hospital association.

hat might not be equipped for ? “We’ll make sure they have those supplies,” the governor said. He acknowledged not all hospitals were surprised by the announcement yesterday encouraging people to seek tests. “I’m surprised every day when I wake up,” the governor said. He said he hadn’t seen a need to check with the hospital association. Does the three-day rise in cases give the governor pause on a May 4 reopening? He said May 4 was only a target for lifting some restrictions in some areas. “You’re not lifting all the restrictions on May 4.” It will again be a targeted, “more measured” approach using industry by industry, he said.

give the governor pause on a May 4 reopening? He said May 4 was only a target for lifting some restrictions in some areas. “You’re not lifting all the restrictions on May 4.” It will again be a targeted, “more measured” approach using industry by industry, he said. What about the test requirement for medical procedures and the possibility it could effectively continue to ban abortions. The governor said it was a prudent requirement for a procedure that can be put off until another time. He continued to insist the abortion rule was the same as that applied to others and that the 8th Circuit had held it was “reasonable.” He said the abortion clinic “just doesn’t want to follow” the rules. Big gap in his answer: Abortions can be timed out. Smith, too, said the specific conditions will allow providers to do cases safely. He acknowledged that not every facility will be ready to do testing or meet some other requirements. Smith said it was a ‘minimum standard.” He said it wasn’t required for “emergency cases.” The state apparently doesn’t view abortions as emergencies. Women feel differently.

and the possibility it could effectively continue to ban The governor said it was a prudent requirement for a procedure that can be put off until another time. He continued to insist the abortion rule was the same as that applied to others and that the 8th Circuit had held it was “reasonable.” He said the abortion clinic “just doesn’t want to follow” the rules. Big gap in his answer: Abortions can be timed out. Smith, too, said the specific conditions will allow providers to do cases safely. He acknowledged that not every facility will be ready to do testing or meet some other requirements. Smith said it was a ‘minimum standard.” He said it wasn’t required for “emergency cases.” The state apparently doesn’t view abortions as emergencies. Women feel differently. Trump’s remarks on the injection of disinfectants and UV light on coronavirus? Smith said he’d received no inquiries about it. Trump has tried to say today that he was sarcastic yesterday. Observers aren’t buying.

and UV light on coronavirus? Smith said he’d received no inquiries about it. Trump has tried to say today that he was sarcastic yesterday. Observers aren’t buying. Could out-of-state workers responding to storm damage account for a rise in cases in Northeast Arkansas? Smith couldn’t say, but said: “we need to be cautious.”

The governor signed a disaster declaration for 11 counties suffering storm damage. He also has requested a declaration for the Jonesboro tornado, which caused some $500 million in damage.