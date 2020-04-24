The state Department of Finance and Administration filed a certificate of indebtedness in court Thursday that says former Republican Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson owed the state $7,041.81 in individual income tax payments as of Dec. 31, 2018.

Hutchinson, the governor’s nephew, was a senator for most of 2018. He resigned in September of that year after his indictment in a federal bribery scheme. He surrendered his law license in July 2019 and is awaiting sentencing after entering a negotiated guilty plea.

He’s popped up in tax lien filings before.