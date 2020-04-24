The Arkansas House and Senate will convene briefly at noon today for sine die adjournment of this year’s legislative session.

This means it cannot meet again unless called into special session. The likelihood seems high given the uncertainties and vagaries of the coronavirus crisis.

The House will again meet, well-spaced, in the Jack Stephens Center at UA Little Rock. The Senate will spread apart in the Senate chamber by using the galleries. The public is not allowed in the Capitol or the Stephens Center, only staff and a few media members,

The House will caucus after adjournment to select a Speaker-designate for the regular legislative session in 2021. Current Speaker Matthew Shepherd (R-El Dorado) has no announced opposition for another term as speaker.