The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the North Little Rock School Board voted 4-3 after an executive session Thursday night to fire Superintendent Bobby Acklin.
Acklin, superintendent since October 2018, said he’d signed a contract for next year and expected to be paid.
The specific votes weren’t listed in the story. I’m seeking them as well as materials that were cited when the board went into executive session.
UPDATE: The votes to fire Acklin were from Sandi Campbell, Lizbeth Huggins, Cindy Temple and Natalie Wankum, the four white members. Nos came from the three black members, Rochelle Redus, Tracy Steele and Dorothy Williams
Acklin told the D-G he felt there was some pressure from being the district’s first African-American superintendent. It’s unclear if that was intended as a reference to the board vote, but it did split on racial lines. The president through 2019, former Sen. Tracy Steele, is black and again a candidate for North Little Rock mayor this year. He lost in a runoff with Mayor Joe Smith before. It appears the race played a role in last night’s events.
The board went into closed session to consider an e-mail and an audio recording. These materials are believed, one tipster says, to relate to recent personnel decisions, including non-renewal of three. The tipster provided what was said to be an email distributed to staff by Acklin in which he mentioned another email and a reference to a secret meeting. The purported Acklin email said he’d had no secret meetings and spoken ill of no staff member. Acklin, who is also pastor of a Missionary Baptist Church, said the other email was from a “friend of Satan.”
Assistant Superintendent Keith McGee will serve as interim leader of the district.
UPDATE: I’ve now learned the School Board discussed this 2019 email from Scott Jennings, principal of North Little Rock High School to Board President Dorothy Williams and other members:
President Williams and Board Members,First of all, I want to let you know that I appreciate all you do for our school. You have a very difficult and complex job and your commitment to students and learning is impressive. As the high school principal for 3 years, as you can imagine, I also have a very complex, challenging job. There are highs and lows to my job and I fully realize that comes with the territory. However, there are experiences I have had that are ‘lows’ in the job that fall well below ‘coming with the territory’.I will be glad to detail for you many of these experiences but for the sake of time, I will detail only one. On September 17, 2019, I received a phone call from Superintendent Bobby Acklin. He informed me that there was a Level 3 hearing on September 19 concerning a staff member that did not get a summer school job. The Level 1 grievance had been filed by the teacher on May 30, 2019 and was based on racial discrimination. The teacher had applied at multiple summer schools in the district and was not chosen by any of them, yet the grievance was with the high school only. Mr. Acklin called and told me I needed to have the 3 members of the summer school committee to attend the Level 3 hearing. He communicated to me in that phone call that it wasn’t a big deal and that he was not having legal representation there and that he would be handling it. As directed, I informed the 3 hiring committee members that Mr. Acklin needed them to be present at the board meeting on the 19th.On September 19th, I went to the Central office to request a copy of the Level 3 grievance so that we could be prepared for the board meeting that evening. I asked Rhonda Colquitt for the Level 3 request document from the teacher and she said she did not have it. Unable to speak with Mr. Acklin, I went back to my office and emailed Mr. Acklin, letting him know I had stopped by his office and Mrs. Colquitt was unable to provide me with the Level 3 request. I asked in the email that the employment hearing be moved until I receive a copy of the Level 3 request. I received no response from Mr. Acklin. Before the board meeting began at approximately 5:00, I went to Cheryl Reinhart’s office with Angela Kindrex. I asked Ms. Reinhart if the hearing could be moved. She told me that ‘this is not right and I have told them’, referring to the request to be postponed. She told me that we should talk to Mr. Acklin. Myself and the 3 members of the interview committee went to Mr. Acklin’s office minutes before the board meeting began. I asked Mr. Acklin if the hearing could be postponed because we had not had a chance to review the Level 3 grievance. Mr. Acklin told us that he did not add the hearing to the agenda but rather Board President Tracy Steele had added the Level 3 hearing himself. Mr. Acklin said President Steele had added the Level 3 Grievance to he agenda on 9/17/19 to be heard on 9/19/19. Mr. Acklin told us that the hearing would happen and he could not stop it.When it came time for the hearing that evening, the teacher was still at Parent/Teacher Conferences and was not present. The AEA representative explained to the board that President Steele asked the AEA representative to call the teacher to see if she could come to the meeting. Various board members questioned who the grievance was concerning. After waiting several minutes, President Steele adjourned the meeting. The hearing was rescheduled for September 26 in a Special Board Meeting. When the meeting was adjourned, I approached Mr. Acklin to let him know that I wished that we had had our school lawyer present because of the seriousness of the grievance. I requested that the school have legal representation at the September 26 hearing. Mr. Acklin agreed and said that he would contact the school lawyers for the 26th hearing.On September 24, I was called to a meeting with Mr. Acklin, Mrs. Reinhart, and our school attorney to prepare for the hearing. The meeting lasted just under an hour. When the school attorney left the room, I asked Mr. Acklin why Mr. Steele was so adamant about hearing this. His response to me was very disturbing. Mr. Acklin responded to my question with the following: “No, he doesn’t want to hear it, it’s a political move for him. Ms. Roy wants to hear it and he wants to let her have her way because she’s going to help him get some votes. I know that’s all it is, it doesn’t have anything to do with school. It’s crazy.” I left the meeting shortly after. As you know the board voted 7-0 that it was not grievable.On March 5th, a level 3 grievance hearing was scheduled pertaining to Sandy Williams and the movement of campus supervisors from one campus to another. I was asked by the AEA through Jacob Smith to appear as a witness at this hearing that had nothing to do with me. After receiving reminders through email to attend the meeting, I realized I needed to meet with Dr. McGee to ask him not to force me to be at the grievance hearing because the grievance did not pertain to me. At this point I was very concerned that I may be set up again so I went to meet and inform Dr. McGee.I explained to Dr. McGee the situation that had happened in September with the AEA and Mr. Acklin’s accusation of Mr. Steele. Jacob Smith was called in by Dr. McGee to discuss it further. I again stated my concerns about the AEA what Mr. Acklin had told me about Tracy Steele and Sandy Roy. There was no resolution, I was only instructed to be at the hearing.By the start of the hearing, Mr. Acklin, Dr. McGee, and Mr. Smith ended up telling me that I was required to be at the hearing.I have an audio recording from September 24 (attached) and March 5 that verifies what I’m telling you to be true. At this point, I feel that I have no other choice but to inform you this very serious concern for my own protection. There are careers and lives and mental health of staff members that should not be affected by politics. My job and the jobs of impacted staff members are tough enough without adding a political agenda to the mix. The statement Mr. Acklin made to me on September 24 was given to me as a fact, not his opinion. “No, he doesn’t want to hear it, it’s a political move for him. Ms. Roy wants to hear it and he wants to let her have her way because she’s going to help him get some votes. I know that’s all it is, it doesn’t have anything to do with school. It’s crazy.”I initially hesitated to bring this to the board because of previous incidents of what I perceive to be targeting by a couple of board members. However, the seriousness of the incident compels me to take a chance that this revelation will not be met with further targeting or retaliation on me or any member of my family.Scott JenningsPrincipalNorth Little Rock High School
Jennings included this audiotape of the Sept. 24 meeting that the board reviewed last night. I’ve asked Tracy Steele for comment on the allegation that he got involved in the personnel issue to aid his mayoral campaign.