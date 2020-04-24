I will be glad to detail for you many of these experiences but for the sake of time, I will detail only one. On September 17, 2019, I received a phone call from Superintendent Bobby Acklin. He informed me that there was a Level 3 hearing on September 19 concerning a staff member that did not get a summer school job. The Level 1 grievance had been filed by the teacher on May 30, 2019 and was based on racial discrimination. The teacher had applied at multiple summer schools in the district and was not chosen by any of them, yet the grievance was with the high school only. Mr. Acklin called and told me I needed to have the 3 members of the summer school committee to attend the Level 3 hearing. He communicated to me in that phone call that it wasn’t a big deal and that he was not having legal representation there and that he would be handling it. As directed, I informed the 3 hiring committee members that Mr. Acklin needed them to be present at the board meeting on the 19th.

On September 19th, I went to the Central office to request a copy of the Level 3 grievance so that we could be prepared for the board meeting that evening. I asked Rhonda Colquitt for the Level 3 request document from the teacher and she said she did not have it. Unable to speak with Mr. Acklin, I went back to my office and emailed Mr. Acklin, letting him know I had stopped by his office and Mrs. Colquitt was unable to provide me with the Level 3 request. I asked in the email that the employment hearing be moved until I receive a copy of the Level 3 request. I received no response from Mr. Acklin. Before the board meeting began at approximately 5:00, I went to Cheryl Reinhart’s office with Angela Kindrex. I asked Ms. Reinhart if the hearing could be moved. She told me that ‘this is not right and I have told them’, referring to the request to be postponed. She told me that we should talk to Mr. Acklin. Myself and the 3 members of the interview committee went to Mr. Acklin’s office minutes before the board meeting began. I asked Mr. Acklin if the hearing could be postponed because we had not had a chance to review the Level 3 grievance. Mr. Acklin told us that he did not add the hearing to the agenda but rather Board President Tracy Steele had added the Level 3 hearing himself. Mr. Acklin said President Steele had added the Level 3 Grievance to he agenda on 9/17/19 to be heard on 9/19/19. Mr. Acklin told us that the hearing would happen and he could not stop it.

When it came time for the hearing that evening, the teacher was still at Parent/Teacher Conferences and was not present. The AEA representative explained to the board that President Steele asked the AEA representative to call the teacher to see if she could come to the meeting. Various board members questioned who the grievance was concerning. After waiting several minutes, President Steele adjourned the meeting. The hearing was rescheduled for September 26 in a Special Board Meeting. When the meeting was adjourned, I approached Mr. Acklin to let him know that I wished that we had had our school lawyer present because of the seriousness of the grievance. I requested that the school have legal representation at the September 26 hearing. Mr. Acklin agreed and said that he would contact the school lawyers for the 26th hearing.

On September 24, I was called to a meeting with Mr. Acklin, Mrs. Reinhart, and our school attorney to prepare for the hearing. The meeting lasted just under an hour. When the school attorney left the room, I asked Mr. Acklin why Mr. Steele was so adamant about hearing this. His response to me was very disturbing. Mr. Acklin responded to my question with the following: “No, he doesn’t want to hear it, it’s a political move for him. Ms. Roy wants to hear it and he wants to let her have her way because she’s going to help him get some votes. I know that’s all it is, it doesn’t have anything to do with school. It’s crazy.” I left the meeting shortly after. As you know the board voted 7-0 that it was not grievable.