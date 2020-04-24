State Police are asking for help to find a suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a runner on Highway 70 Tuesday inNorth Little Rock. The release:

The Arkansas State Police is seeking the assistance of anyone who may have witnessed or seen evidence of a collision involving a large sports utility type vehicle with an individual who was running along Highway 70 near Harris Road east of Interstate 440 (North Little Rock) during the early evening hours on Tuesday (April 21st) this week.

Ervin Brendel, 51, of North Little Rock, died sometime between 7 PM – 8 PM after he was struck by the vehicle that left the scene of the collision. The vehicle may have been a 2003 – 2006 General Motors SUV (Cadillac Escalade or Yukon) luxury type passenger truck.

Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division suspect the SUV truck will likely have damage to the right-side front bumper and passenger side door. The passenger side exterior mirror is also believed to have been knocked-off by the collision.

Anyone with information about a vehicle similar to the one described or who may have seen something usual prior to or after the collision is asked to contact Special Agent Gregg Bray at (501) 618-8154 or call the Arkansas State Police at (501) 618-8101. Information about the fatality collision or witnesses can be provided at https://appengine.egov.com/ apps/ar/asp/crimetipform