After hearing presentation President Trump suggests irradiating people’s bodies with UV light or injecting them with bleach or alcohol to deal with COVID19. pic.twitter.com/cohkLyyl9G — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) April 23, 2020



How was this story NOT in the morning Arkansas Democrat-Gazette?

Bizarre rambling remarks yesterday by Donald Trump prompted warnings from, among others, the head of the FDA and makers of household cleaners along with worldwide derision. He talked of injecting disinfectants (bleach and alcohol are commonly used on surfaces) as a coronavirus cure as well as bringing ultraviolet light inside the body.

Advertisement

Experts with Trump at the time didn’t speak up with cautions. But afterward, many others did. From the Washington Post account:

Other doctors stepped forward after the briefing to challenge the president, calling his comments “irresponsible,” “extremely dangerous” and “frightening” in interviews with The Post as they rushed to warn people of the dire consequences of ingesting caustic chemicals. “We’ve heard the president trying to practice medicine for several weeks now, but this is a new low that is outside the realms of common sense or plausibility,” said Ryan Marino, a medical toxicologist and emergency physician at University Hospitals in Cleveland. “I can understand looking to medicines that might have some effect or some sort of studies in a petri dish showing that they might work on a virus,” Marino added. “But talking about putting ultraviolet radiation inside of the human body or putting antiseptic things that are toxic to life inside of living people, it doesn’t make any sense anymore.”

It was an uncomfortable moment for Deborah Birx, a leader of Trump’s coronavirus team, who seemed to struggle to keep facial emotions in check as Trump spoke. She failed to capitalize on a chance to correct him. Her reaction was sent up on Twitter below.

Advertisement

I have invented a device that allows me to close caption the thoughts of people on camera.

I used it for the first time with footage from last night’s #TrumpPressBriefing about #Covid19 #disinfectant pic.twitter.com/juUvKcF3Dn — Kevin the indoor biker #ThanksNHS 🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@polbikers) April 24, 2020

A comedian also acted out Trump’s remarks.

Advertisement

How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020

Serious doctors weighed in.

If you are reading this: DO NOT ingest or inhale bleach or isopropyl alcohol. Not only does this have a good chance of killing you within hours, it could severely damage brain, eyesight and lungs. Please do not act on these musings that are NOT APPROVED by TOXICOLOGISTS — Rachel Ann Bender Ignacio, MD MPH (@Drbenderignacio) April 23, 2020

Makers of disinfectants were moved to issue statements.

Advertisement

The company that makes Lysol and Dettol has just issued a statement making it clear that only a lunatic would consider injecting themselves with disinfectant. Company says it is responding to “recent speculation and social media activity”. pic.twitter.com/GFNG2tDNKx — Joel Hills (@ITVJoel) April 24, 2020

Some media fell down on the job. For example, this normalized headline on KTHV’s Twitter account:

President Trump showcases idea heat, humidity could help fight coronavirushttps://t.co/tz8TByOJdw pic.twitter.com/ENgPciEbrb — THV11 (@THV11) April 24, 2020

The early New York Times report did a “both sides” take on the story, drawing instant criticism.

A “both sides” framing is almost always deployed to help the worse, wrong, lying side. Almost never to provide balance. Trump suggested household disinfectant to his extremely credulous, ignorant, and worshipful audience. A fathomlessly irresponsible thing. The paper of record: https://t.co/sXfWaHJR2w — A.R. Moxon (@JuliusGoat) April 24, 2020

Are there “other” experts on the issue of injecting chemicals or UV suppositories?

A subsequent Times version got around to the medical experts, but still led with a far-too-straight headline:

Trump Asks if Sunlight Can Kill Viruses. ‘Not as a Treatment,’ Birx Says.

At a briefing, the president promoted unproven treatments and asked Dr. Deborah Birx if she had heard of the success of sunlight as a tool against viruses.

Promoted “dangerous” treatments is more like it. At paragraph six, the story finally said:

Advertisement

Experts have long warned that ultraviolet lamps can harm humans if used improperly — when the exposure is outside the body, much less inside. But bottles of bleach and other disinfectants carry sharp warnings of ingestion dangers. The disinfectants can kill not only microbes but humans.

Better headline: Trump talks hopefully about treatment that could kill you.

Or maybe this one:

Trump Suggests Injecting Disinfectant, Shining UV Light Inside Patients to Kill Coronavirus in Bizarre, Rambling Tangenthttps://t.co/OuRe3lQ5Dl — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 23, 2020

Dr. Trump, who says his scientific expertise derives from an uncle who taught something or other at MIT, has touted dangerous medicine before. He’s not talking about that malaria drug much anymore, however. Perhaps bleach will fall by the wayside, too.

At least the New York Times covered the story.