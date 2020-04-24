This photo, which no longer appears on Twitter, caught the attention of the state Game and Fish Commission. Reason: It appears to show the Republican senator from Mountain View, Missy Irvin, displaying a jake — an immature male turkey. Adult hunters may not take jakes in Arkansas, though hunters aged 6 to 15 can take one.

Advertisement

I asked Game and Fish about the photo and whether agency director Pat Fitts was aware. Spokesman Keith Stephens responded:

One of our wildlife officers saw a social media post Saturday that appeared to show a jake had been harvested. After the investigation began on Saturday, it was discovered that the son of Sen. Irvin killed the jake. The wildlife officer issued a written warning to the son on Sunday. Director Fitts was not made aware of the investigation until after it had begun. He was notified by our enforcement division as a courtesy. In short, this was handled similar to other cases where our officers have discretion and the violation doesn’t appear to be intentional.

Irvin has not responded to my e-mails about the photo.

Advertisement

Moral: Remember the song about how the night has a thousand eyes? Social media has millions of them.

The Internet also has a long memory. Remember another time when the issue of hunting and the Irvin family made the news?