More deaths and high school graduation were among the talking points at the governor’s coronavirus briefing.

Advertisement

The case count in Arkansas: A rise of 89 from 2,741 Friday afternoon to 2,830 today, with deaths rising by three, to 49. Hospitalizations held steady at 104. Of today’s new cases, 47 were from the outbreak at Cummins prison — 826 inmates and 33 staff members have tested positive. About 200 tests of staff are pending.

Advertisement

Gov. Asa Hutchinson focused today on the state’s hospitalization rate, which has been moving upward but is well short of where early projections put it. One projection once said the state might have 2,000 people hospitalized today, in contrast to 104. “For that reason we are comfortable in our capability of managing the patients we have,” he said.

He also continued to urge people to get testing if they have symptoms. The state has been promoting testing, hoping to achieve an increase to 1,500 a day Friday and Saturday. A chart he demonstrated today showed 1,000 tests Friday. Health Director Nate Smith said more tests hadn’t been received yet. About 95 percent of those tested yesterday were negative, he said.

Advertisement

The governor acknowledged a small protest outside the Capitol today by people urging a return to work. He said he understood the feeling, but added: “We’re not normal yet and we’re not going to be for some time.”

Education Secretary Johnny Key joined the briefing today to talk about the lack of high school graduations in Arkansas this year.

It was one of the best-attended events of the year in many communities, Key said. But he said the state couldn’t mitigate the risk of holding such group events before July 1.

Advertisement

July 1 might be too late for schools, he said. So communities that want to do something can create “non-traditional” ceremonies by remote, digital and video means. Many schools are looking into this, but the social distancing protocols must remain in place, Key said. That means no groups of more than 10 people.

The state Education Department will begin taking proposals this week for non-traditional events and will consult with the Health Department on whether they meet safety guidelines.

Key said he knew many would be disappointed, but at least setting non-traditional events would provide some certainty.

The governor, during a Q&A session, said he’s still planning for regular school next fall.

He was also asked about testing at other state prisons. “We will test as we have symptoms,” he said. To date, only 10 people have been tested at seven other prison units.

No briefing is scheduled Sunday.