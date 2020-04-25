The situation is dire for some restaurant companies that pushed the financial envelope. Dave & Buster’s, a chain of game-filled restaurants, warned this month that with all its locations closed, there was “substantial doubt” that it could remain a going concern. The company spent $627 million on stock buybacks and dividends in its last three fiscal years, nearly twice its net income for the period. At the start of February, Dave & Buster’s had 15,908 employees. Because of the pandemic, all but 165 are on furloughs. In the annual report from a year ago, the company flagged the risk of illnesses, though it was not identified as a prominent risk factor. Last week, Dave & Buster’s issued new stock to help it absorb the shock of the pandemic but did not disclose how much it had raised. The company declined to comment.

I can’t think of Dave and Buster’s without thinking of former Arkansas Sen. Jeremy Hutchinson, the governor’s nephew.

Hutchinson, who represented a variety of gambling interests over the years, pushed through the legislation that provided a gambling law exemption that allowed Dave and Buster’s to give bigger prizes (worth up to $500) to people playing its coin-operated machines. The law change was needed to lure the chain to Arkansas, he said. Its first outlet was in Little Rock and a second was opened in Rogers.

Hutchinson’s tenure was cut short by federal crime-stoppers before he could land a bigger gambling prize, legislation help would-be operators of coin-operated games at convenience stores and other outlets all over Arkansas.