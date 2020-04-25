The state has issued proposed guidelines for reopening of dental practice.

Dental surgery may resume Monday under separate procedures for elective surgery. Gov. Asa Hutchinson also said Friday that the state had started May 18 for the resumption of general dentistry. Currently, the only service available is to treat pain or infection.

This prospect had already brought some concerns from dental hygienists and dentists because of the close contact workers must have with patients, the risk of spread of infection by aerosols and questions about protective gear. One dentist told me the new rules seemed reasonable, but he still had concern about ability to obtain proper protective gear (a shortage noted in the guidelines). He also said he planned to install electronic filters in air handling ducts and UV lights and use ionizers in every room.

The new guidelines note the risk created by air-borne material and set out screening for patients. For example, they suggest not seeing people older than 65 with chronic conditions.

The guidelines detail management of patients and treatment protocols. For example:

Potentially contaminated aerosols may linger in the treatment room for up to two hours. If possible, close room until proper disinfectant protocols can be performed. Wipe down all surfaces, replace barriers and display a sign indicating when the room has been cleared.

There’s also information on disinfection.

The guidelines, which are subject to change, comment: